UPDATE, Thursday AM: Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Paramount has provided a tease of the new Ghost In The Shell pre-kick off spot which follows Scarlett Johansson’s policewoman as she tries to bring down a nefarious hacker. Based on the Kodansha Comics manga series of the same name by Masamune Shirow, the new film is directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Johannson as Major Motoko Kusanagi, a human-cyborg hybrid. Still curious whether the studio will have intriguing stunts during the game like they did during the Mr. Robot Season 2 finale with this movie. The Paramount movie hits theaters March 31.

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s Life Joins Paramount’s Ghost in the Shell and Transformers: The Last Knight We’ve just heard that ads for Sony/Skydance’s sci-fi thriller Life starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson will bookend the Super Bowl. The pic, directed by Daniel Espinosa, shows what goes down when an international space crew discovers life on Mars. The pic was moved up out of the Memorial Day corridor to March 24. Typically, the Culver City-based studio sits on the side when tubthumping their upcoming titles on Super Bowl day; one of the last times they ran a spot was during the 2014 Super Bowl for The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Buzz is that Universal is expected to air a spot for The Fate Of The Furious which comes out April 14; that’s Good Friday, the big box office money day of the year (it’s where both Furious 7 and Batman V. Superman launched).

PREVIOUSLY: Word is leaking out about which movies will claim TV spots during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Paramount will run a Transformers: The Last Knight trailer during the game, while its anime adaptation Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson will have a spot before kickoff.

It’s going to be interesting to see what Paramount does with Ghost in the Shell. The Melrose lot has employed a rather clever campaign for the film, “hacking” the Mr. Robot finale and running logo-less clips from the movie between commercials. Ghost in the Shell hits theaters on March 31. Transformers: The Last Knight will debut on June 23, leading up to the Fourth of July holiday stretch.

For the most part, studios have been mum about which titles will get airtime on Fox’s broadcast Sunday. Deadline’s Anita Busch and David Lieberman revealed that Universal, 20th Century Fox and Disney will have spots, with Sony airing one during the pregame. Uni is scheduled to have one spot during the game, while Disney is expected to have two.

Warner Bros typically sits out the big game, though Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is featured in a kick-ass action spot opposite Jason Statham for Wix.com (the TV spot is not a tie-in for any upcoming DC movie feature). In addition, Kong: Skull Island, Warner Bros’ March 10 tentpole from Legendary, will not have ad time during Super Bowl LI, we understand.

The Super Bowl has been a serious promo platform for Paramount. In the past, the studio has advertised such tentpole pics as Terminator: Genisys and Star Trek Into Darkness.

Dwayne Johnson on his Instagram announced six weeks ago that a Baywatch Super Bowl spot was in the works from Paramount/Skydance: