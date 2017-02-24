Her’s news that continues two trends: Tracy Morgan’s comeback and Netflix signing big-name comics for stand-up specials. Two days after landing a pair of comedy specials from Louis C.K., the streaming service has inked Morgan for a new stand-up special. Staying Alive, shot at New Jersey’s landmark Count Basie Theatre, launched globally May 16.

Netflix

Per Netflix, the special sees Morgan exploring his fresh take on life, career and mortality in the wake of surviving a devastating, near-fatal traffic collision in 2014. From coping with a traumatic brain injury and learning to walk again to “falling for” his physical therapist and deciding that maybe getting older isn’t such a bad thing, Morgan tackles the most trying time of his life with grace, strength and the point of view fans have grown to love.

Since recovering from his accident, Morgan has booked roles in Fist Fight and the upcoming comedies The Clapper and TAG and biopic Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said? He also will topline an untitled TBS comedy series from Jordan Peele. HE also headlined the 2016 comedy tour Picking Up the Pieces.

Meanwhile, Netflix continues to stock its roster of stand-up specials, already having signed deals for new specials with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.