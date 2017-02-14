EXCLUSIVE: Robert L. Johnson, Chairman of RLJ Entertainment, has upped Traci Otey Blunt to President of Urban Movie Channel, a subscription-based streaming service created for African American and urban audiences. The position was newly created for Blunt, who had been serving as the head of UMC since helping to spearhead its launch along with her Executive VP role for RLJE.

“Under Traci’s leadership and management, UMC has built a strong business foundation to grow its subscriber base and distribute compelling content to its target audience. UMC has attracted talented producers and writers from the African American creative community and has acquired films and other content featuring some of the most prominent Black actors and actresses. I am confident that Traci and her team will make UMC a successful and valuable digital channel for RLJ Entertainment,” said Johnson.

RLJ also owns Acorn TV, it’s British digital channel that, like UMC, targets urban niche audiences through exclusive rights of program franchises and feature film content.

Said Blunt: “I am pleased and excited to have the confidence of RLJE management and the opportunity to lead and grow UMC at this time. My immediate strategic goals for UMC are to grow our subscriber base by creating a destination for the UMC audience to find compelling and original content created by the most talented African American writers and producers.”