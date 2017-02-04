Prior motor convictions, speeding offenses, and competitive driving — all reasonable queries when being assessed for car insurance. At least that true for the hosts of BBC America’s high octane motoring series Top Gear. The newly released trailer for season 24 features Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid as they are uncomfortably grilled about their driving history.

The 90 second video sees the hosts squirming through an awkward interview from a severe risk assessor and their their responses — well can somewhat be considered truth. It also shows clips from the new cycle with a tuxedoed LeBlanc in the Aston Martin DB11 being cornered by police in Montenegro; Harris drifting the new Ferrari FXX K in Daytona; Reid crashing his Taxi in Kazakhstan; and LeBlanc and his Russian-built Avtoros Shaman coming to the rescue of a group of naked ramblers on the Isle of Man.

Check out the trailer above.