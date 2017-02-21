Tom Hanks, who penned the screenplay for his next movie Greyhound, is also getting into the publishing game. His first book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories, a short-story collection, is getting an October release via Knopf.

The pair originally struck a deal for a book in 2014, with the idea to write stories based on his collection of typewriters. Hanks has been writing them since 2015; 17 will be in the book, and he said in the announcement today: “I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office.”

Earlier this month in Berlin, Sony Pictures acquired worldwide rights to Greyhound, a World War II drama that Hanks will also star in. He plays Commander George Krause, a career Navy officer finally given command of a destroyer where, along with the enemy, he fights his self-doubts and personal demons to prove he belongs.

Uncommon Type hits shelves October 24.