After 12 years with UK producer Tiger Aspect, Sophie Clarke-Jervoise is stepping down from her role as managing director. Ben Cavey, currently managing firector of Tiger Aspect’s comedy label Cave Bear, and Will Gould, joint managing director of Tiger Aspect Drama, will replace her as co-MDs.

Part of Endemol Shine UK, Tiger Aspect series include Peaky Blinders (with Caryn Mandabach Productions), Benidorm, Mount Pleasant, Harry & Paul, Catherine Tate and Bean Animation — all of which have been overseen at the company by Clarke-Jervoise. She originally joined as head of comedy in 2005.

“Sophie has been a brilliant creative and inspirational leader for Tiger Aspect and I will be incredibly sorry to see her go,” said Richard Johnston, CEO of Endemol Shine UK. “As well as overseeing a thriving slate of hit shows she has established an enviable collaborative culture, enabling talent to do their very best work.”

Cavey joined Tiger Aspect in 2005 as a producer before being promoted to creative director of comedy and then head of entertainment. He became head of comedy and entertainment in 2012 and in 2015 launched Cave Bear. Credits include Benidorm, Bad Education, Grandma’s House and BBC One’s upcoming Decline And Fall.

Gould also joined Tiger Aspect in 2005 to script edit Murphy’s Law before becoming development producer, producer and then executive producer. He was promoted to head of drama in 2012 before being made joint managing director of Tiger Aspect Drama in 2015. Recent credits include Ripper Street, Peaky Blinders, My Mad Fat Diary, Decline And Fall and The Good Karma Hospital.