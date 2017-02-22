Multi-hyphenate Tig Notaro has signed with ICM Partners.

The actress, writer and producer created the critically-praised Amazon series One Mississippi, inspired by her life, in which she stars and executive produces. The half-hour show was recently renewed for a second season. The pilot episode, co-written by Notaro, was nominated for a 2016 Writers Guild Award. Her book, I’m Just a Person, chronicles her year of tragedy and epiphany. The work was well-received by critics who called it “raw,” “hopeful,” “funny,” “painful” and “real.”

She also received a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album for her HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted and a 2014 Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album for her performance at the Largo, Live.

A documentary about Notaro’s life, entitled Tig, premiered at Sundance and then on Netflix in 2015.

Notaro, who previously was without agency representation, continues to be managed by Integral Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.