EXCLUSIVE: Fox has acquired feature rights to Three Dark Crowns, the bestselling Kendare Blake novel published by Harper Teen Books. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment will produce. It is the second recent big book deal for Fox and Levy: they just won an auction for A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising.

Three Dark Crowns is the first of four planned volumes, a fantasy series about magically gifted triplet queens who must use their powers against each other in a battle to ascend the throne. The second book, One Dark Throne, will be published in September. Levy will produce with Dan Levine, and Natalie Lehmann will oversee for 21 Laps. Daria Cercek is overseeing for Fox. Levy’s 21 Laps produced Best Picture nominee Arrival, which is up for eight Oscars this weekend, as well as the Netflix series Stranger Things, which won recently at the PGA and SAG Awards. WME reps 21 Laps. The author is lawyered by Tom Collier at Sloane, Offer, and the book deal was brokered on behalf of Foundry Literary + Media by Hotchkiss and Associates.