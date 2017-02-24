NBC’s This Is Us is coming to Austin, Texas as cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, and creator Dan Fogelman will be at the ATX Television Festival this summer for a panel on the hit breakout series.

Joining them will be NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke and EP Ken Olin.

There’s also a 30-year reunion of ABC’s thirtysomething with cast members Ken Olin, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, and David Clennon. Many of them helmed episodes of the show when it was on the air, and have continued on to direct and produce several other series over the years.

In addition, the producers and cast of HBO’s The Comeback will also reunite at this year’s festival, including co-creator, EP and star Lisa Kudrow, who was Emmy-nominated for her leading role as Valerie Cherish; co-creator/EP Michael Patrick King; cast member and EP Dan Bucatinsky; and actress Laura Silverman.

June Diane Raphael will make her ATX debut and read from her unproduced pilot The Housewives, co-written with Saturday Night Live alum Casey Wilson, along with a special guest cast. Raphael, will also be participating in the Grace and Frankie panel with co-creator/EP Marta Kauffman, producers Hannah KS Canter and Robbie Rowe Tollin from Okay Goodnight.

Fox will also screen two of their new pilots, which will just have been announced at their May upfront.

The ATX Television Festival runs from June 8-11 in Austin, Texas.