There was a lot of brotherly bonding, a Katie Couric cameo, an exit even before stage left and a lot of love on This Is Us (2.4/8) last night. But Valentine’s Day might have taken a bite out of Wednesday’s highest-rated show, with the Dan Fogelman-created series dipping 8% among adults 18-49 from last week’s final numbers to its lowest result since November 22.

Of course, even if it is for the second week in a row and on a de facto holiday, This Is Us’ dips are still numbers that most Big 4 shows only dream of getting in a heart-shaped box in the multiplatform world of 2017. With The Wall (1.4/5) and Chicago Fire (1.5/6) even with their February 7 fast affiliates, NBC again won the night among the key demo with a 1.8/6 – down a tenth from last Tuesday.

CBS

CBS took the viewership top spot again with 11.95 million viewers last night, up a little more than 1% over last week. A crossover between NCIS (1.8/7) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.2/5) on the House of Moonves saw the former up a tenth and the latter up 20% over last week. Bookended by the NCIS crews, Bull (1.3/5) was the same as its February 7 show. NCIS, it should be noted, was the most-watched show of the night by a wide margin with an audience of 15.05 million.

Facing This Is Us in that 9 PM slot, Bones (0.8/3) was also up on Fox, rising a tenth, while New Girl (0.9/3) and The Mick (1.0/4) were the same as last week. ABC’s The Middle (1.5/6) and Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.7/3) also were the same as their February 7 shows. However, and maybe Valentine’s Day is to blame, American Housewife (1.4/5), Fresh Off the Boat (1.0/4) and The Real O’Neals (0.8/3) were down a tenth, two-tenths and a tenth, respectively.

The CW’s only original of last night was an 8 PM special Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within (0.3/1), which was way way down from the original The Flash that ran in the slot last week.