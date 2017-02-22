Leaving no tear duct unexplored, the “Memphis” episode of This Is Us (2.5/9) last night had reunions, revelations and regrets galore that could soften the hardest of hearts. The pivotal episode of the Dan Fogelman-created drama also brought a smile to NBC’s corporate face with another week as Tuesday’s top-rated show among adults 18-49.

Moving up a slight 4% in the key demo and in total viewers (7.068 million) over its Valentine’s Day show, the hit of the Big 4’s 2016-2017 season solidified the Comcast-owned net’s Tuesday demo win with a 1.8/6 rating. CBS snagged the most sets of eyeballs overall with 11.56 million tuning in, led by NCIS (1.6/6) and its night-topping 14.69 million viewers.

Having said that, NCIS saw an 11% demo decline after last week’s crossover with NCIS: New Orleans (1.1/4). Though the bookended Bull (1.3/5) was even with its February 14 show, the spinoff was down a tenth from last week.

Actually, there was a lot that was like last week in primetime last night. The season finale of The Wall (1.4/5) was also flat with its February 14 show, as is Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.6/2) with its final numbers. American Housewife (1.4/5) is currently even with its fast affiliate numbers of last week; they were adjusted up a tenth later.

Fox’s New Girl (1.0/4), ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat (1.1/4) and The Real O’Neals and NBC’s Chicago Fire (1.6/6) were all up a tenth from their February 14 airings. Fox’s Bones (0.7/3) and just-renewed The Mick (0.9/3) were down by the same measure, as were the CW’s The Flash (1.0/4) and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (0.6/2) from their last originals two weeks ago.