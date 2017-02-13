NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us continues its ratings surge. The February 7 telecast grew by its biggest margin yet – +5.014 million viewers, from 9.6 million to 14.6 million in Live+3, according to the network and Nielsen.

In 18-49, the February 7 episode increased by 77% (2.55 rating to 4.52) in live+3 Npower Nielsen figures. The 77% gain is the second biggest to date for Us in 18-49, behind only a 79% lift for the January 17 episode (2.57 to 4.60).

NBC

Meanwhile, other NBC series Timeless and Chicago P.D. are showing strong L+3 gains as well. Timeless‘ February 6 episode more than doubled its L+SD 18-49 rating in L+3 (0.64 to a 1.39), up 117% for the biggest L+3 lift of the night on the Big 4 in the 18-49 demo rating or percentage.

Chicago P.D.’s February 8 episode nabbed the night’s biggest total-viewer lift, up 3.041 million, (from 6.3 million in L+SD to 9.3 million in L+3) and Blindspot generated the biggest 18-49 percentage lift on the Big 4 networks (+62%, 0.95 to 1.54).