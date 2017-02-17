Jeremy Luke (Mob City) has joined the cast of NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us in a recurring role.

Luke will play Darryl, one of Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) best friends growing up. He is a sweet blue collar kid who idolizes Jack.

Starring Mandy Moore, Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us follows an ensemble — some of them sharing the same birthday — whose life stories intertwine in curious ways. Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Ron Cephas Jones co-star.

In the upcoming episode, Randall (Brown) and William (Jones) take a road trip to Memphis, where Randall learns about his biological father’s past.

The role marks a reunion for Luke and Ventimiglia who previously worked together on Mob City. Luke also is known for his roles in Don Jon and Clint Eastwood directed films Jersey Boys and Sully. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 PM on NBC. The Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, March 14.