Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest is a film that delights in film itself. Starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, the director’s follow-up to 2014’s The Riot Club is a WWII comedy, chronicling a British movie crew as they attempt to boost morale through propaganda films.

Though the film is based on a novel by Lissa Evans, the Danish filmmaker made sure to immerse herself in the subject matter by watching a ride range of films for inspiration.

“I looked at a lot of films from the time to get the feeling right, and to get the look right – there’s a Technicolor section of our film, and fake propaganda films, and a mix of archival footage and new footage,” Scherfig told me at Deadline’s Sundance Studio presented by Applegate. “To make all those different genres marry is technically really challenging, and has been a lot of fun. But it’s a country that’s not mine, so I have researched a lot, and one of the producers is a major film buff, and he knows everything about that period, and has been truly helpful and inspiring.”

Acquired by Eurocorp in a mid-seven figure deal out of TIFF, Their Finest bows on April 7.

