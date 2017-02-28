HBO is about ready to hatch its scheme. The premium channel said today that The Wizard of Lies, its telefilm starring Robert De Niro as Ponzi king Bernie Madoff and Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife, will premiere on May 20.

The film examines Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme – his deception, lies and cover-up — all as the financier’s wife and sons are catapulted into a harsh and unrelenting spotlight. Alessandro Nivola, Nathan Darrow, Kristen Connolly, Lily Rabe and Hank Azaria also star.

Barry Levinson directs and exec produces alongside Jane Rosenthal, De Niro, Berry Welsh and Tom Fontana. Jason Sosnoff co-executive produces, and Joseph E. Iberti i the producer. The Wizard of Lies was written by Sam Levinson and John Burnham Schwartz and Samuel Baum, based on the book by Diana B. Henriques, with Laurie Sandell’s Truth and Consequences as additional source material.