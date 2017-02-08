The Weinstein Co. was sued by the co-fi company (and subsidiary) of FilmNation, which financed the Michael Keaton starring The Founder claiming in a lawsuit that it (Speedee Distribution) had an agreement that no film would be released within a week before or after the biopic about Ray Kroc. Speedee Distribution — a single purpose entity established by FilmNation — put up most of the $25M total budget for the film. It was that entity that sealed an agreement with The Weinstein Co. in Feb. of 2015.

In papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Speedee Distribution (FilmNation) is suing for $15M in damages plus costs and interest because TWC released The Founder wide on Jan. 20 (pushed from August and November of 2015) and then released the Matthew McConaughey starring biopic Gold on Jan. 27 through its TWC-Dimension label. The Founder had a limited release on December 7th and Gold had limited release on Dec. 30th.

Neither of the limited release dates was considered competitive, the suit states, however, the company is taking issue with the wide releases only seven days apart. “Despite the blackout period, TWC released Gold on Jan. 27th, in breach thereof.”

According to the suit, first reported by the New York Daily News, “The Founder and Gold both appeal to the same audience. At all relevant times, the two films have been marketed to potential moviegoers in the same way … conveying an effective binary choice to the viewer: to see one movie or the other.” They point to, as evidence, newspaper ads for both films that ran on opposite pages of The New York Times touting the true story elements of both.



The agreement between TWC and FilmNation/Speedee Distribution called for liquidated damages that both parties agreed would be appropriate if there was a breach, the companies’ lawyer Jim Janowitz at Pryor Cashman told Deadline.

“In the event of a breach, the agreement required TWC to pay Speedee liquidated damages in the amount equal to the greater of … the amount TWC actually spent on any post-production Prints and Advertising (P&A) commitment, and $15,000,000 . The $15,000,000 amount of liquidated damages was derived based on TWC’s obligation under the agreement to spend a minium of $10,000,000 on P&A cost,” the suit states.

The Founder has grossed only $9.98M after 19 days in release and Gold has grossed $6.3M in 11 days. According to ComScore’s PostTrak, which polls throughout a film’s opening weekend, The Founder was 55% men and 45% women with 89% over 25 years of age with 75% Caucasian and 13% Hispanic. Gold was 51% men and 49% women with 88% over 25 years old and 69% Caucausian and 12% Hispanic.

Read the complaint here.