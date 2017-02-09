AMC’s zombie apocalypse blockbuster is back for the second half of its seventh season on Sunday but today we got a bit of a peek at what to expect from the return of The Walking Dead – and, perfect for those who’ve been commuting this morning, it’s about traffic.

In the clip above, a road trip of sorts for Rick Grimes, Michonne, Carl, pal Jesus and a scattering of the Survivors comes to a halt as they meet a new kind of trouble on the highway. And then, this being the series based on the Robert Kirkman-created long running comic series, things get explosive – take a look.

Avoiding all those competitive NFL playoff games and the Super Bowl, TWD has been off the air since mid-December. The Season 7 winter finale snagged 10.58 million total viewers for the extended 90-minute “Hearts Still Beating” episode – which was basically even with TWD’s December 4 one-hour episode the week before.

Already renewed for a eighth season, TWD has seen a dip in its ratings this season after a near record bloody opener on October 23. However, to put that in some much needed context, a dip for TWD is what most broadcasters and cablers would chew off a walker’s left leg to achieve.