A week before the zombie apocalypse blockbuster returns for the final half of its seventh season, The Walking Dead tonight got on the Super Bowl ad field – with a bang.

Reminding the millions watching that after today Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots match-up, “football season is over,” the short spot showed villain Negan’s bat Lucille coming down hard on the pigskin. Minimal in its approach, the harsh strike by the barbed wire covered baseball bat makes its point very effectively in a manner reminiscent of the near record ratings bloody season opener of last fall that saw two major characters die at the Jeffery Dean Morgan played Negan’s hand.

Take a look here at TWD’s Super Bowl LI spot:

Renewed for an eighth season back in October, The Walking Dead is back on February 12 for the rest of its Season 7.