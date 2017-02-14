There was an attempt at new allegiances, some explosive highway antics and a visit from Negan’s Saviors on the Season 7 winter return of The Walking Dead on February 12 as well as some good ratings news for the zombie apocalypse series.

The Greg Nicotero-directed “Rock In The Road’”episode pulled in 12 million total viewers with 7.3 million in the adults 18-49 demo for a 5.7 rating.

Facing the Grammys for the first time in two years, the AMC show based on the Robert Kirkman-created comics was up 13% in overall sets of eyeballs compared to its NFL battling winter finale of December 11, 2016. Among the key demo, TWD rose 12% up against the “Hearts Still Beating” eighth episode of Season 7 late last year.

That’s the first time a midseason return of TWD has been up from the winter finale since Season 4 came back on February 9, 2014 from its two-month and one week break. After a season that so far has seen double digit declines for the still highest rated series on TV following a near record-breaking start last fall, any upward movement is a move in the right direction for TWD and AMC.

Having said that, Sunday’s TWD S7 return declined 13% in total viewers and 14% in the 18-49s from the Season 6 return of February 14 last year. That “No Way Out” holiday weekend episode did not face the Grammys, which CBS moved to a Monday in 2016, but it did have to contend with a high scoring NBA All-Star Game and Kobe Bryant’s last appearance on that court.

Like many a cabler and a couple of broadcast nets, AMC put their stock in delayed viewing results not live + same day numbers – so lets see what TWD‘s Live + 3 have to say later this week