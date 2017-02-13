The CW has released a sneak peek at the season finale of its beloved series The Vampire Diaries, which features a first look at the return of Nina Dobrev’s Elena Gilbert. The brief teaser shows an awoken and confused Elena in what perhaps may be the halls of her former high school in Mystic Falls. “What happened? “Why am I here right now?”

If you recall at the end of season six, Dobrev’s was put to sleep after the murderous vampire Kai cast a spell that linked her body to best-friend Bonnie’s body, leaving Elena unconscious as long as Bonnie lives.

After long speculated, Dobrev’s return was confirmed last month when the actress posted a photo of the final script on her Instagram account with the caption “I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever.”

“I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended – with Nina back to help us say goodbye,” EP/co-creator Julie Plec said. Fellow EP/co-creator Kevin Williamson added, “I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!” Plec and Williamson co-wrote the last episode, which Plec also directed.

The Vampire Diaries season finale airs March 10 on the CW.