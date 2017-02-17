Recent The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz has found his next series, landing a co-starring role opposite Meaghan Rath in The Trustee, ABC’s comedic one-hour pilot from the Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn, Warner Bros. TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s studio-based Brownstone Productions.

Written by Scherick and Ronn and directed by Michael Engler, The Trustee is described as a fun, female buddy cop comedy about Eliza Radley (Rath), a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Though these two have completely opposing views on crime and punishment, a highly entertaining and successful partnership is born. Cudlitz will play Timothy Waits, a wry and sardonic police captain who has learned to appreciate Radley’s (Rath) unorthodox policing methods.

Cudlitz recently played the series regular role of Sgt. Abraham Ford on The Walking Dead and previously co-starred as Officer John Cooper on Southland. He’s repped by APA, Anonymous Content, and Stone Genow.