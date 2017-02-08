Jane the Virgin‘s Yara Martinez who guest starred in the pilot for Amazon’s upcoming comedy series The Tick, has been promoted to regular.

The Tick, a co-production with Sony TV, centers on an underdog accountant with zero powers who comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero. Martinez, who will reprise her role from the pilot as Ms. Lint, will co-star alongside Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Jackie Earle Haley, Valorie Curry and Brendan Hines. The Tick is executive produced by Ben Edlund, Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld, directed by Wally Pfister and written by Edlund.

Martinez has been recurring on the CW’s Jane the Virgin as Rafael’s unstable sister, Dr. Luisa Alver. She also recurs on the upcoming Amazon comedy series I Love Dick. She is repped by D2 Management and APA.