We’re getting the first look at Jessica Biel as a killer, seemingly without a reason, in USA’s upcoming crime thriller anthology series The Sinner. Bill Pullman also stars as an investigator who’s trying to figure it all out.

Written by Derek Simonds, the first installment of the close-ended series, based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book, follows a young mother (Biel) who, when overcome by an inexplicable fit of rage, commits a startling act of violence and to her horror has no idea why. The event launches an inverted and utterly surprising crime thriller whose driving force is not the “who” or the “what” — but the “why” — as an investigator (Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman’s buried motive. Together they travel a harrowing journey into the depths of her psyche and the violent secrets hidden in her past.

Biel also executive produces the series with her producing partner Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean, as well as Simonds and Charlie Gogolak.

Check out the trailer above.