The Simpsons seems to be doing pretty well in the predictions business. In addition to forecasting back in 2000 that Donald Trump would one day be president, Fox’s long-running animated show also saw into the future re Lady Gaga. Or maybe Lady Gaga is getting ideas from The Simpsons? In a 2012 episode titled “Lady Goes Gaga,” the singer floats from the stadium roof, plays the piano and wears knee-high boots, similar to ones she wore in last night’s show. One difference, though: The Simpsons episode had flames shooting from her bra.

REX/Shutterstock

Gaga began her show last night from the top of Houston’s NRG Stadium accompanied by hundreds of drones forming a sparkling U.S. flag in the sky and singing parts of “God Bless America” and Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.” That was followed by a leap onto the field and her 2008 hit “Poker Face” followed by 2011’s “Born This Way” to kick off the 13-minute show.

Check out the clip below: