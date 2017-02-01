The Shannara Chronicles has added five new cast members as production gets underway on Season 2 in New Zealand.

Joining the MTV series are Vanessa Morgan (Finding Carter), Malese Jow (The Flash), Gentry White (UnReal), Caroline Chikezie (Everly) and Desmond Chiam (NCIS: Los Angeles). They join returning stars Austin Butler (Wil), Ivana Baquero (Eretria), Manu Bennett (Allanon), Aaron Jakubenko (Ander) and Marcus Vanco (Bandon).

Season 2 picks up a year later with The Four Lands in chaos. The re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races.

Morgan will play Lyria, a beautiful and mysterious, young woman who is romantically linked to Eretria. Jow will play Mareth, a volatile and unpredictable young woman with magical abilities. White will play Garet, a skilled, sly, and charismatic bounty hunter known throughout the Four Lands as “The Weapons Master.” Chikezie will portray Queen Tamlin, the powerful and cunning Queen of Leah, the only human Kingdom in the Four Lands. Chiam is General Riga, a once revered General in the Eventine’s army, Riga is now the leader of an extremist group of Elvin soldiers known as The Crimson.

