It smells like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is cooking up a hot wrestling project: His banner Seven Bucks Productions, which he co-founded with Dany Garcia, is teaming with Misher Films, WWE Studios and Film4 to produce upcoming feature film Fighting With My Family. The comedy-drama is set to be written and directed by Stephen Merchant (The Office) and is based on the true story of WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers.

Merchant will write, direct and exec produce the project, which is inspired by the Channel 4 Brit documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. Johnson will play a role in the film while rising star Florence Pugh will star as Paige and Jack Lowden will play her brother Zak.

Film follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.

Seven Bucks’ Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will exec produce while Kevin Misher of Misher Films will produce alongside WWE Studios President Michael Luisi.

WWE Studios are co-financing the film with Film4, who have developed the project from its inception. It’s expected to begin shooting in Los Angeles and London this month. WME Global is handling domestic rights for the title.

“Back in 2012, I was in my hotel room in London and stumbled across a documentary on a local UK channel,” said Johnson. “Not only was I intrigued by this loving and wild family, but I also felt it’s the kind of narrative that would make an amazing movie. The Knights’ journey is a universal one that all families are familiar with. I relate to Saraya (Paige) and her wrestling family on such a personal level and it means so much that I can help tell their story.”

“What an incredible opportunity for WWE Studios to partner with revered WWE Superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to bring the compelling, heartwarming and often hilarious family story of WWE Superstar Paige to audiences worldwide,” said Luisi. “Stephen Merchant has such a keen creative eye and we are thrilled to work with Daniel Battsek and his team at Film4, Kevin Misher, to bring for the very first time the tale of one of our own to the big screen.”

Johnson co-founded Seven Bucks with producing partner Garcia and its ever-expanding slate includes tentpoles such as Paramount’s Baywatch, Sony’s Jumanji and New Line’s Shazam.

