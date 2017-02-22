UPDATED: The Hundred-Foot Journey star Manish Dayal and Star Trek‘s Bruce Greenwood have been cast as the leads in The Resident, Fox’s medical drama pilot written by Amy Holden Jones (Mystic Pizza), Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi (Code Black), directed by Phillip Noyce and produced by Antoine Fuqua.

The Resident centers on Devon Pravesh (Dayal), an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident, Conrad Hawkins (Greenwood) who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered.

Dayal’s Devon is a first-year resident at Kings County Hospital. Top of his class at medical school, the type to follow rules, driven and passionate when it comes to medicine, Devon is a hard-working perfectionist from a working-class background. Greenwood’s Hawkins is an unpredictable bad boy who happens to be a brilliant doctor.

Dayal, repped by Industry Entertainment, UTA and attorney Dave Feldman, stars in Gurinder Chadha’s movie Viceroy’s House, which just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. He starred oposite Helen Mirren in DreamWorks’ The Hundred-Foot Journey. In TV, he recurred on the third season of AMC drama Halt and Catch Fire and is currently recurring on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC.

Greenwood, who played Gil Garcetti in FX hit The People v. O.J. Simpson, will next co-star in ABC’s Dirty Dancing remake. He is repped by Gersh and Chuck Binder.