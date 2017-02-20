The first look at the cast of The Predator was shared early Monday by director Shane Black, via Twitter. The photo features the team of new alien hunters, which includes Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key.

“Partial cast… beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers,” Black tweeted, adding that filming began today in Vancouver. In additional tweets, Black also confirmed that the sci-fi thriller will be rated R.

Partial cast… beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers. Cameras roll today. Follow me on Twitter for updates. Wish us luck. pic.twitter.com/vYGgGesW0Y — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 20, 2017

The Predator reboot is co-written by Black and Fred Dekker, who previously worked together on the Monster Squad script. Plot details are unknown, but the film is part of the original Predator franchise, following 1987’s Predator, 1990’s Predator 2 and 2010’s Predators. In 2004, the franchise also launched a crossover series with Alien and released Alien vs. Predator, followed by Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.

The Predator is slated for a February 9, 2018 release, via Fox.