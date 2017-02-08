Netflix said today that it has ordered a second season of The OA, the eight-episode, straight-to-series drama that reunited Sundance veterans Brit Marling and director Zal Batmanglij.

Netflix

Marling stars as an adopted blind woman who goes missing for seven years. When she suddenly turns up alive, she can see, has unexplained scars on her back and refers to herself as the OA. Rather than explains things to her parents or the authorities, she reveals her secrets to some locals and gives them her life story. Ultimately, she seeks their help in finding other missing people.

Co-stars include Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson, Alice Krige, Patrick Gibson, Brandon MEyer, Ian Alexander and Phyllis Smith.

Batmanglij directed all eight episodes of Season 1, and he and Marling created and executive produce the series with Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar.