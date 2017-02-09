EXCLUSIVE: STX has just optioned the spec The New Neighbors for Leslye Headland to direct. The psychological revenge thriller in the vein of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train was co-written by Headland and David Schickler, co-creator and an executive producer of the Cinemax drama Banshee.

The story is about a couple who move into an affluent suburban community only to find out that their enclave is filled with dirty secrets.

Headland most recently directed 2015’s Sleeping with Other People and also helmed the TV Land reboot of Heathers. We heard that Schickler came up with the idea long before other female-driven genre successes (such as Gone Girl) and then put pen to paper. The original script was penned by Schickler with revisions by Allison Burnett and Headland. Schickler’s other works include his memoir The Dark Path and the novel Sweet and Vicious.

Matt Berenson with Lee Stollman and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of the Gotham Group are set to produce. Schickler and Headland will executive produce.

Headland is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Myman Greenspan. Schickler is repped by CAA, the Gotham Group and Hirsch Wallerstein.