The second installment of The Missing is emotionally gripping television full of twists, and starts where you think it would end. As I say in my video review above, the eight-episode Starz-BBC series that debuts February 12 takes you to some very unexpected places and is very much worth watching.

In many ways, that is almost all I really want to say about the latest version of the anthology series starring David Morrissey, Keeley Hawes, Laura Fraser, Roger Allam, Jack Davies and Abigail Hardingham – in no small part to avoid inadvertently falling down a well of spoilers that could potentially ruin or at least bruise the experience of watching for yourself. While there are references to the events of the series’ first installment, and Tchéky Karyo wonderfully returns in his role of now-retired detective Julien Baptiste, this Missing directed by Ben Chanan is its own well-constructed structure.

With the first episode already online and the season having been broadcast in the UK last year, it isn’t giving much away to reveal that the drama of the multi-timeline and multi-national Missing 2.0 focuses on the 2014 return of Alice Walker. Played to near wide-eyed and chapped-lip faultlessness by Hardingham, the now no longer so young girl returns to her English military family in Germany 11 years after she went missing.

Starting where a lot of thrillers would end, the series written by Harry Williams and Jack Williams handily strips aside layer after layer as the fallout for Alice’s parents (played by Morrissey and Hawes), her brother, and others ensures. Special mention has to be given to the performance of Morrissey as Captain Sam Webster. The Walking Dead alum puts in a tragic and compelling turn as a military-man father caught in a cycle of burning heartbreak, betrayals and shrinking options.

You can see more of what I have found in this The Missing in my video review above. As I said of the first installment back in 2014, it is not to be missed.