Bridger Zadina (Law & Order: SVU), Malachi Kirby (Roots) and Olly Rix (Of Kings and Prophets) are set as series regulars on Syfy’s artificial intelligence drama pilot The Machine. Additionally, Game Of Thrones’ Indira Varma is rumored for a role in the project, from Universal Cable Productions.

Based on the 2013 cult film, The Machine is set in a world that is being transformed by the emergence of artificial intelligence. The project explores the epic conflict between man and technology through the lives and motivations of six interwoven characters – each of whom holds the key to humanity’s victory or its destruction.

Zadina will play Santiago, an agoraphobic young hacker who — after uncovering the dangerous truth behind those he believed to be his allies — is cast out into the world he desperately fears. Through his harrowing fight for survival, Santiago begins to emerge as one of humanity’s last great hopes in the coming war against rising Artificial Intelligence.

Kirby will portray Aaron, a lonely and out of place young man who created an A.I. as his best friend – benevolent, brilliant, supportive, and in many ways, his equal. Then recruited by the CIA for his creation, Aaron was placed in their cyber warfare division.

Rix will play James, the principal test subject of a secret Ministry of Defense Artificial Intelligence program. A soldier, his badly injured mind and body have been rebuilt using cutting-edge prosthetics and implanted artificial intelligence, elevating him far beyond the limits of normal human capabilities.

I hear Varma would play Hannah, a female version of the film’s Vincent McCarthy, who works for the Ministry of Defense developing AI programs. Syfy had no comment.

The newly cast actors joins previously announced Annet Mahendru, who plays brilliant but troubled programmer Anna.

Zadina, known for his portrayal of a transgender teen in a 2009 episode of Law & Order: SVU, also appeared in indie Sins Of Our Youth and recurred on Better Things. He’ll next be seen in a recurring role on Bosch.

Kirby played Kunta Kinte in A+E Networks’ Roots remake and can be seen in Charlie Brooker’s anthology series Black Mirror.

Rix’s previous TV credits include WPC 56, The Musketeers, Midsomer Murders, Death Comes to Pemberley and Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II.

The Machine is executive produced and written by Caradog James (director of film The Machine, Don’t Knock Twice) with Red & Black Films. The film’s producer, John Giwa-Amu (The Machine, The Party), will also executive produce the pilot alongside Andrew Miller (Secret Circle).