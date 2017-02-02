“What you seek is far greater than you ever imagined.” Sounds exciting. “Your soul will never be quiet until you find this place.” Sounds enticing. “I strongly advise you to abort the mission.” Sounds about right.

Here is the first full trailer for The Lost City of Z, writer-director James Gray’s adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book about Col. Percival Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), a British explorer who vanished while trying to find an ancient city in the Amazon.

Lorey Sebastian

Venturing deep into the jungle, Fawcett discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization. Hunnam delivers a few decidedly Jax Teller-like whispered lines as he tries to convince doubters that the “savages” he seeks actually are civilized and reassures his wife (Sienna Miller) that everything will be just fine, despite his being gone for long stretches. He is supported by his son (Tom Holland) and aide-de-camp (Robert Pattinson) as he returns time and again to the region — until his disappearance under mysterious circumstances in 1925. Maybe it had something to do with all those spears whipping through the air.

From Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street, Lost City of Z opens April 14 in L.A. and NYC, followed by a wide rollout the following week. Check out the teaser above, and tell us what you think.