“You ready for me to conquer Ninjago? Oh I’ll be waiting.” Warner Bros has dropped the first full trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie with the legendary Jackie Chan as Sensei Wu.

Based on the line of Lego construction sets, The Lego Ninjago Movie directed by Charlie Bean in his feature debut, follows Lloyd, member of a group of young warriors and Lego master builders who, with their kung fu master Wu, must defend Ninjago City against the evil warlord Garmadon. Complicating matters is the fact that Garmadon happens to be Lloyd’s father. With mech fighting mech and father fighting son, the undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas will learn to check their egos and pull together to save the city.

Along with Chan, the pic stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña and Zach Woods. Franco is Lloyd, and Theroux voices Garmadon. Rounding out the cast of characters are Munn as Lloyd’s mother, with Armisen, Jacobson, Nanjiani, Peña and Woods voicing the rest of Lloyd’s secret ninja team.

Tom & Bill Wheeler rewrote the script originally penned by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher from a story by Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and Winston, Logan and Fisher. The Lego Movie team of Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Roy Lee are producing, with Jill Wilfert, Chris McKay, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Keith Malone executive producing. Warner Bros will distribute worldwide.

The pic hits theaters on September 22.

Have a look at the trailer and let us know what you think.