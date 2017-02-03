Mike Mitchell, who most recently directed the DreamWorks Animation hit Trolls, is set to helm the sequel to Warner BrosThe Lego Movie. He replaces Rob Schrab, who had been attached. Matt Fogel penned the most recent version the pic, which has a February 8, 2019 release date.

It follows the first one which bowed in 2014, minted $469.2 million worldwide and snagged an Oscar nomination. Trolls made $338.6M worldwide under Mitchell, the animation veteran who directed Shrek Forever After and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked among other pics.