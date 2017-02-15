Once Upon A Time‘s Eion Bailey is set to recur on Amazon’s The Last Tycoon, opposite stars Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, Lily Collins and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Written and directed by Billy Ray based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s final unfinished novel, The Last Tycoon, from Sony TV’s TriStar Television, was inspired by the life of film mogul Irving Thalberg, on whom the book’s protagonist Monroe Stahr was based. The project centers on Stahr (Bomer), Hollywood’s first wunderkind studio executive in the 1930s as he climbs to the height of power pitting him against his mentor and current head of the studio, the brawny, imposing, charming and vain Pat Brady (Grammer), a character based on Louis B. Mayer.

Bailey will play Clint Frost, an actor who’s handsome as hell, confident and excited about viewing an early preview of his movie, The Bells of Boston, for the studio brass. However, his elation turns to fear when he realizes his performance, like the movie, is not good.

Bailey plays August Booth on ABC’s Once Upon A Time and previously recurred on Stalker and Ray Donovan.