We’ll be seeing more of Jodie Turner-Smith in Season 5 of TNT’s The Last Ship. Smith, who recurs on Season 4, has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season, which premieres in 2018.

Smith plays Azima Kandie, a sergeant in the Kenyan Navy and new VBSS operator aboard Nathan James. She joined the global cause to eradicate the virus after hearing stories of the legendary Captain Tom Chandler. Azima is beautiful and flirtatious, but she also knows 50 ways to kill a man with her bare hands.

The Last Ship stars Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan. Based on William Brinkley’s popular novel, the series chronicles the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population. Now, CNO Captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and his crew must confront the reality of their new existence in a world where they may be among the few remaining survivors.

Turner-Smith will next be seen in Drake Doremus’ The Newness. Her other credits include Mad Dogs for Amazon and True Blood, and several indie films including Nicholas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Innovative Artists.