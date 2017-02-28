EXCLUSIVE: Having stepped on board The Last Ship last year, Emerson Brooks is now set to become a permanent part of TNT’s hit post-apocalyptic naval drama next year.

Already scheduled to recur in the summer-debuting Season 4 of the show based on William Brinkley’s 1988 novel, the Captain America: Winter Soldier alum has been upped to a series regular for the next cycle – which will air in 2018.

Brooks will of course be playing the Captain Joseph Meylan character that was introduced for a multi-episode arc for Season 3, which debuted on May 30, 2016. Now aboard the fictional USS Nathan James, the former commanding officer of the USS Hayward has become a trusted ally to Eric Dane’s Captain Tom Chandler, who resigned from the depleted Navy at the end of Season 3 …got all that?

Brooks is repped by Aaron Kogan at AK Management and Steven Neibert at Imperium 7.

A viewer magnet for TNT, the cabler has not yet released a precise premiere date for Season 4 of The Last Ship – stayed tuned. However, to give you a sense of the pull of Last Ship, the series averaged just over 7.1 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms in its third season and ranked as one of basic cable’s Top 10 summer dramas with the key demo of adults 18-49.

Last Ship is produced by Turner’s Studio T in association with Platinum Dunes, with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form executive producing alongside co-creators and showrunners Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane, and directors Paul Holahan and Michael Katleman. Kane will be the solo showrunner for Season 5.