CBS TV Distribution’s syndicated entertainment newsmagazine The Insider will end its run in September after 13 seasons. The staff of the show, a spinoff from Entertainment Tonight, has been informed of the cancellation decision this morning.

With celebrity news ubiquitous online, ratings and license fees for TV entertainment newsmagazines have been declining, and it has become harder for them to distinguish themselves. ET has been the category’s ratings leader, averaging 3.3 household ratings season to date. Another CBS TV Distribution program, Inside Edition, which has pulled away from celebrity gossip to focus on human interest stories and viral videos, is second (2.9). There is a major gap between the two and the next tier entertainment newsmagazines, Warner Bros.’ TMZ (1.6), NBCU’s Access Hollywood (1.5), and Warner Bros.’ Extra (1.3), followed by The Insider (1.1), which has been the lowest rated among the established programs in the genre.

Launched in 2004 with Pat O’Brien as host and the premise of providing the inside story behind entertainment news, The Insider underwent several format changes, including a partnership with Yahoo and brief title change to omg! Insider. Its current hosts are Louis Aguirre and Debbie Matenopoulos.