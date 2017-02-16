New Line Cinema has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming comedy The House starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. It drops the same day as the Warner Bros label preps to launch its newest pic Fist Fight in theaters beginning tonight.

In The House, directed and co-written by Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates and Neighbors scribe Andrew Jay Cohen, Ferrell and Poehler play parents who discover they can’t afford to send their daughter to the college she just got into, so a buddy (Jason Mantzoukas, always a scene-stealer) pitches an idea to start an underground casino in their basement to make money fast. Needless to say, they buy in and the game is on. Ryan Simpkins and Allison Tolman co-star. It’s Cohen’s feature directorial debut.

The pic has a June 30, 2017 release date and continues that

Check out the trailer above.