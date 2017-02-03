“My name is Offred and I intend to survive.” We’re getting the first look at Elisabeth Moss as Offred in the anticipated The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s best-selling novel. Hulu just dropped the 30-second teaser that will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The drama series tells the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

Moss’ Offred is one of the few remaining fertile women and a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, who’s one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this terrifying society where one wrong word could end her life, Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her. Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and O-T Fagbenle also star.

Hulu launches the 10-episode series on Wednesday, April 26.

