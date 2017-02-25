Mike & Molly alum Nyambi Nyambi is returning to the CBS fold with a major recurring role on The Good Fight, the new legal drama series for CBS All Access and CBS TV Studios, which debuted last Sunday.

The Good Fight, a spinoff from CBS’ The Good Wife, follows Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart as she joins Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms. Nyambi will play Jay Dipersia, the firm’s long-time investigator. Smart, witty, and even-tempered, he’s the kind of guy you want on your side in a fight. He and Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele), Lockhart’s new assistants with aspirations to be an investigator, form an unlikely friendship as she pushes him to teach her the intricacies of investigation. Nyambi’s first episode is Sunday night.

Nyambi co-starred on CBS’ comedy series Mike & Molly for its entire six-season run, playing Abe’s sarcastic waiter Samuel. He recently guest starred on the PBS drama series Mercy Street and will be seen in the Viola Davis-produced ABC Digital series American Koko. Nyambi is repped by ATA Management, Abrams Artists Agency and Del Shaw Moonves.