Bates Motel star Freddie Highmore is set as the lead The Good Doctor, ABC’s medical drama pilot from House creator David Shore and Hawaii Five-0 co-star Daniel Dae Kim. Also cast in the Sony TV pilot is Nicholas Gonzalez who was introduced in the final minutes of the How To Get Away With Murder season finale last night as a key character to the drama’s mystery.

After taking on killer Norman Bates, who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder, Highmore will be tackling another series lead character with affliction. Written by Shore based on a South Korean format and directed by Seth Gordon, The Good Doctor centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Highmore ‘s Dr. Murphy is a young man with autism, awkward at the best of times, not good with social interaction but possessed of an engaging honesty and directness. A medical savant, Shaun has survived a troubled childhood to become a talented doctor. Gonzalez (Pretty Little Liars, Sleepy Hollow) plays Dr. Neil Melendez, the boss of the surgical residents at the hospital.

Shore and Erin Gunn executive produce via Sony TV-based Shore Z alongside Kim, Gordon, Sebastian Lee & David Kim. Lindsay Goffman of Daniel Dae Kim’s 3 AD co-exec produces.

Bates Motel is now in its fifth and final season on A&E. English actor Highmore is repped by UTA, ARG and Fred Tozcek.

Gonzalez is expected to return to HTGAWM next season as a recurring guest star, reprising his role as Dominick. He previously recurred on another Shondaland drama series for ABC, Off the Map. Gonzalez also will be in season 3 of Narcos on Netflix. He is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Link Entertainment.