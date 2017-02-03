‘The Goldbergs’ 1990s Spinoff Starring Bryan Callen Gets Pilot Order At ABC

ABC has given a pilot pickup to a spinoff from its 1980s comedy series The Goldbergs, which comes from The Goldbergs creator/executive producer Adam F. Goldberg, executive producers Marc Firek, Happy Madison and Seth Gordon and Sony TV.

Written by Goldberg and Firek and starring Bryan Callen, the untitled single-camera project is set in the 1990s and follows two high school teachers who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school, the same school Adam (Sean Giambrone) graduated from.

One of the teachers is coach Mr. Mellor, a recurring character on the mothership series played by Bryan Callen. I hear the intent is for Tim Meadows to also reprise his recurring character as guidance counselor Andre Glascott but there are no deals in place. The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg referenced Meadows when he discussed the spinoff at TCA in January.

The pilot is inspired by Goldberg’s wife — whose parents are teachers — and Goldbergs EP Marc Firek, who is also a writer on the spinoff; his sister and father are teachers, Goldberg said, adding, “Right now, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is scripted to be in the pilot. So there’s a lot of crossover with the Goldbergs show.”

Goldberg had the idea last year, “because Bryan Callen is so amazing and he just keeps coming back on that show. For me, every show that’s about teachers, and there’s been a number of them, they’re like misfits who hate the kids and don’t want to be there and hate their jobs. For me, having crazy parents, my teachers were the sane people who raised me, and they liked being there. They don’t make a ton of money, but they’re heroes. And I wanted to wish a positive show where it’s not having teachers being down in the teacher’s lounge smoking cigarettes.”

Goldberg executive produces with Doug Robinson of Happy Madison and Gordon via Exhibit A.

Callen has appeared in almost 20 episodes of The Goldbergs so far, making his debut in Episode 10 of Season 1.