Netflix has set an April 7 return date for The Get Down Part II, the follow-up to the premiere season of the Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis hip-hop musical drama.

“Gonna take our music from minor to major league,” says a voice-over on the new clip announcing the return date. Set in the late-1970s South Bronx and focusing on six gifted kids at the forefront of the hip-hop musical revolution, The Get Down premiered last August with six episodes and a cast including Jimmy Smits, Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Herizen F. Guardiola, Skylan Brooks, Jaden Smith, T.J. Brown Jr. and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In his video review of the series last August, Deadline’s Dominic Patten called The Get Down “a hell of a lot of mash-up fun, with a strapping cultural and personal coming-of-age story at its hip-hop-history core.”

Part II is set in 1978, a year after the events of the debut season. With disco reigning supreme, a new, as-yet-unnamed genre is burgeoning, with young lovers Books (Justice Smith) and Mylene (Herizen F. Guardiola) caught up in the “looming cultural revolution,” as Netflix puts it. “Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it’s only their creativity and love that will carry them through – and that they’ll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other,” says Netflix.

Watch the promo for Part II above and let us know what you think.