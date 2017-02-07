EXCLUSIVE: The Firm has just picked up the untitled Big Pharma/Whistleblower, a corporate thriller from screenwriters Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi. The ensemble piece tells intersecting stories surrounding a new controversial behavioral drug being willfully peddled to inner city families while a scrappy, driven district attorney clashes with a young and very ambitious pharmaceutical rep who is forced to participate in a wide-ranging conspiracy.

Producing the project will be Robbie Brenner and Jeff Kwatinetz of The Firm with the company’s Kevin McKeon as executive producer. Brenner previously produced Dallas Buyers Club.

The Firm has a number of projects in various stages of either production or development on its slate. It’s currently in post-production on the family drama Tribes of Palos Verdes starring Jennifer Garner and also just wrapped Burden with Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Tom Wilkinson, Andrea Riseborough and Usher.

In development, it has the Angela Davis biopic about the first woman placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as well as a film based on the famous 1981 Signal Hill police brutality case. In addition, it’s in development on the HBO drama series High Rise set in the world of high-end architecture with The Weinstein Co.

Schore and Sethi sold their script Exposure to eOne last year and were recently hired to adapt Phenomenon for Amblin. They also just had their pilot The Resident picked up to pilot by Fox.

The writers are both repped by ICM Partners.