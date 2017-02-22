“Don’t you think your discovery was too dangerous to share with the world?” Dr. Thomas Harber (Robert Redford) has done the unthinkable: offered proof of an afterlife. But the world is headed for serious strife as millions take their own lives to reach the other side.

Here is the first full trailer for The Discovery, director/co-writer Charlie McDowell’s metaphysical thriller that Netflix acquired last summer ahead of its premiere at Sundance. Two years after Dr. Harber removed all doubt about life after death, his estranged son Will (Jason Segel) returns to the island where he grew up . Sparks fly when he encounters Isla (Rooney Mara), a woman with a tragic past who has come to the island for mysterious reasons of her own.

“You proved the existence of an afterlife,” an interviewer says to Harber. “I prefer to call it a new plane of existence,” he replies. Whether that’s semantics or nuance, it’s a juicy premise. McDowell co-wrote the film with his The One I Love collaborator Justin Lader. Riley Keough and Jesse Plemons co-star. Produced by Alex Orlovsky and James D. Stern, the pic was co-financed by Endgame Entertainment and Protagonist Pictures.

Netflix starts streaming The Discovery on March 31. Take a look at the trailer above, and tell us what you think.