The Orchard has released to new trailer to its upcoming film The Dinner, a dark psychological thriller family drama film written and directed by Oren Moverman, based on Herman Koch’s novel. In theaters May 5, the pic stars Richard Gere, Steve Coogan, Laura Linney, and Rebecca Hall in a fierce showdown between two couples during the course of a meal at a fancy restaurant. “This is long overdue. We’re going to talk tonight. Put it all on the table,” Gere’s character exhorts.

Here’s the synopsis: When Stan Lohman (Gere), a popular congressman running for governor, invites his troubled younger brother Paul (Coogan) and his wife Claire (Linney) to join him and his wife Katelyn (Hall) for dinner at one of the town’s most fashionable restaurants, the stage is set for a tense night. While Stan and Paul have been estranged since childhood, their 16-year- old sons are friends, and the two of them have committed a horrible crime that has shocked the country. While their sons’ identities have not yet been discovered and may never be, their parents must now decide what action to take. As the night proceeds, beliefs about the true natures of the four people at the table are upended, relationships shatter, and each person reveals just how far they are willing to go to protect those they love.

Chloë Sevigny and Adepero Oduye also co-star in the film, which Cotty Chubb, Lawrence Inglee, Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev produced while Leonid Lebedev, Angel Lopez, Olga Segura and Eva Daniels exec produced.

See the trailer above.