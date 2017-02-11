IFC Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Veep creator Armando Iannucci’s political satire movie The Death Of Stalin in Berlin, Deadline has confirmed. IFC Films and The Orchard had been the front-runners for a domestic deal, and this one made for seven figures.

Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Friend, Paddy Considine, Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor and Olga Kurylenko star in the pic, which centers on the last days of the Soviet dictator. It has been one of the hot titles for sale first in Cannes and now at the European Film Market.

The movie is a feature adaptation of Fabien-Nury’s graphic novel that depicts the chaos of the regime after Stalin’s death in 1953 and 30 years of iron-fisted rule.

Variety broke the story first.