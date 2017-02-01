Newcomer Miya Cech is set to co-star in 20th Century Fox’s sci-fi thriller The Darkest Minds, a film adaptation of Alexander Bracken’s popular YA novel series. Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson, the pic stars The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg and Harris Dickenson as teenagers who develop supernatural abilities after a pandemic wipes out 98% of America’s children and teens. Chad Hodge wrote the script, with Shawn Levy and Dan Levine attached as producers. Darkest Minds marks the first feature for the young actress, whose credits include ABC’s American Housewife and FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke. She is repped by Zuri Talent Agency, Randy James Management and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

The Fosters actor Noah Centineo has joined the class for Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, replacing Ben Hardy, who originally was attached to the project. Directed by Ian Samuels, the modern Cyrano de Bergerac pic stars Shannon Purser as Sierra, who is intelligent and creative but not exactly the shallow definition of high school pretty. When an unexpected romance forms in a case of mistaken identity, Sierra must team with the popular girl in order to win her crush. Kristine Froseth, RJ Cyler and Will Peltz co-star. Written by Lindsey Beer, the film from Black Label Media is produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Trent Luckinbull and Thad Luckinbill. Centineo, who will appear in Season 2 of AwesomenessTV’s T@gged, is with Industry Entertainment, APA and Derek Kroeger.

